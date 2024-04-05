Help sought for Doda man stranded in US

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

In an appeal to the union government, a spiritual leader has urged for urgent assistance for a Doda man battling for his life in the US. “It is crucial that in this critical time, the government extends its helping hand,” spiritual guru Swami Paul said, urging the Centre to help Ravi Kant Sharma, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda.

“Ravi was on work assignment in the United States when tragedy struck. His critical condition necessitates immediate transfer to Canada due to his insurance coverage being in that country. However, the lack of support has left Ravi in a dire situation,” Swami Paul explained.

