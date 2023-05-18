JKNPP founder’s son ‘expels’ chief

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 17

London-based Ankit Love, self-proclaimed patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and son of party founders (late) Bhim Singh and his wife Jay Mala, on Wednesday expelled party president Vilakshan Singh. He accused Vilakshan of supporting the BJP and also termed him fraudster.

Love had earlier alleged conspiracy behind his mother’s death on April 26.

Meanwhile, Vilakshan Singh claimed that Ankit Love, being a British citizen, had no standing in the JKNPP. “No one has elected Ankit as the party patron. As per the party’s constitution, I am still its president. Ankit is being used by a faction of the party and targeting me,” he said. It is worth mentioning here that Harsh Dev Singh, who quit AAP to return to the JKNPP recently, has already claimed to be party president.