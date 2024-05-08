Kids display sporting talent

Srinagar, May 7
The District Youth Services and Sports Office in Ganderbal is successfully holding inter-school zonal level competitions across the district.
Sports Zone Ganderbal organised a zonal-level football competition for boys under-14 age group. The event, which took place for the second consecutive day, saw 91 students from Ganderbal zone exhibit their prowess and dedication in the game. In Kangan, another inter-school zonal level football competition was held, attracting 176 young players from across the zone.
