Ladakh’s demand for statehood, entry in 6th Schedule worries BJP

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 18

Facing the heat from ongoing agitation against the Central Government demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule and statehood, the saffron party’s local unit is worried about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Talks with MHA failed A meeting of six members — three each from Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance — with the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 4 failed after the local leaders did not get any satisfactory answers

They also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah the same day but reached a deadlock, after which a campaign against the BJP is going on in the UT in the form of protests

The party is busy making appeals to the locals that the Central Government is ready to extend safeguards for the culture and environment of the region, but not in the form of Sixth Schedule or statehood.

The cold desert region constituting Leh and Kargil districts has witnessed multiple protests against the BJP-led Central Government over pending demands.

The local unit of the saffron party acknowledges that the situation may cause a dent in the electoral prospects of the party to some extent. Talks between the local delegations, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB), the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), failed on March 4. It has been learned that the MHA rejected the demands of sixth schedule and statehood but agreed for safeguards under Article 371 of the Constitution.

Ladakh BJP is neither able to support the majority local population in their demand for sixth schedule nor is it able to convince them that the central government will look into the demands as LS poll nears.

Mohammad Hassan Pasha, media secretary of Ladakh BJP , acknowledged that the issue is likely to affect the political prospects of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to some extent, but said that the workers are making an outreach and making locals understand that protection to culture and environment can be given in ways other than sixth schedule of the constitution.

He said that the intention of the Central Government is clear to protect the people of Ladakh.

The recent fast by environmentalist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk has put the local unit of BJP under pressure, as a large number of locals have extended support to Wangchuk who is demanding protection for the environment and culture of the region.

