Bemetara, April 29
Five women and three children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday.
The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village.The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village, the official said.
The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the official said.
Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.
The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...