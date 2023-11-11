MBBS seats up by 79% in 9 yrs: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 10

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Central Government has taken several measures to make medical education affordable and accessible so that no deserving candidate finds himself at disadvantage.

“The number of MBBS seats has been increased by 79 per cent from 51,348 to 91,927 while MD seats by 93 per cent from 31,185 to 60,202 in just over nine years across the country,” he said during an event in Jammu.

The minister said from 145 government medical colleges in 2014, India now has 260 such colleges, while the number of AIIMS in the country has gone up to 23 in over nine years.

The minister was speaking after flagging off a 32-seater bus donated to AIIMS, Jammu, by the SBI. The function was held at Bakshi Nagar Camp office of AIIMS.

Talking about India’s vaccination programme, Jitendra Singh said India has emerged as a world leader in protective healthcare. Earlier, the country wasn’t taken seriously as a health care provider, he noted.

The minister suggested incorporating telemedicine provision in SBI-donated buses to hospitals on the pattern of ‘doctors on wheels’ facility. He called for an integrated health management protocol to add value to delivering medical services in far-flung areas. Later, the minister interacted with the students and faculty of AIIMS, Jammu. He shared his experiences and offered tips to the students as to how to excel in their field.

The minister exchanged views on latest tools of medical practice like artificial intelligence, quantum therapies among others and shared his experiences on the same.

