 No decline in infiltration along LoC in Baramulla’s Uri sector: Army : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • No decline in infiltration along LoC in Baramulla’s Uri sector: Army

No decline in infiltration along LoC in Baramulla’s Uri sector: Army

A major infiltration bid was foiled by alert forces on November 15

No decline in infiltration along LoC in Baramulla’s Uri sector: Army

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 16 

As winter sets in, the Indian Army on Thursday emphasised that there has been no noticeable decrease in the relentless attempts by terrorists to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. 

Colonel Raghav, Commanding Officer of the Indian Army’s 8 Rashtriya Rifles, provided insights into ‘Operation Kaali’, a successful joint operation conducted on November 15 to foil a major infiltration bid. The operation, conducted collaboratively with Jammu and Kashmir Police, resulted in substantial casualties among the infiltrating terrorists and the recovery of various warlike supplies. 

Operation Kaali was launched based on intelligence gathered from reliable sources. 

“This operation led to significant casualties among terrorists and the recovery of various warlike supplies,” Col Raghav said.

The Indian Army, cognizant of the increasing infiltration threats, bolstered its counter-infiltration and surveillance infrastructure in the area, deploying joint operation parties.

The early hours of November 15 saw the culmination of these efforts when surveillance successfully tracked the movement of terrorists across the LoC. Subsequent engagements with the infiltrators led to an exchange of gunfire. 

A detailed search of the area uncovered numerous terrorist casualties, although the exact number remains unconfirmed due to the proximity to the LoC. 

The operation yielded two recovered bodies along with warlike stores, including AK series rifles, two pistols, Chinese grenades, ammunition, medical supplies, eatables, Pakistani currency, and identification papers. 

Of particular significance was the elimination of Bashir Ahmad Malik and his companion Ahmad Gani Sheikh, with Malik being a key figure in cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades.

Col Raghav said, “The most salient feature of this operation is the neutralisation of Bashir Ahmed Malik. He was an important cog in the cross-border terror mechanism that is operating in Jammu and Kashmir, supported by our adversary. He was PoK-based launch commander and behind many infiltrations that have happened across the line of control. He has been actively involved in terrorism for last three decades and facilitated a number of infiltrations across the LoC which have resulted in the loss of lives of many Indian citizens, including our soldiers.” 

“His (Malik’s) neutralisation is a severe blow to the terror infrastructure across the line of control and terrorism sympathisers and supporters of terrorism,” Raghav said.

“One more important thing is that even after the onset of winter, terrorists have not reduced their infiltration attempts. The regular infiltration attempts, despite winter setting in, show desperation of our adversary and tanzims (militant outfits) to push maximum terrorists so that their number in Kashmir increases and disturb peace in the Valley,” Raghav said.

“This operation is also a testimony of the synergy between security and intelligence agencies in J&K. It is a mark of professionalism, courage, selfless service and valor of our brave soldiers,” he said. 

“Finally, I would assure everyone on behalf of Indian Army that Indian Army is well prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of an adversary or any terrorist outfit to foment trouble in Kashmir,” he said. 

“Also, we will not let any breach to the Line of control,” Raghav said. 

 

#Baramulla #Indian Army #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

2
India

Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

3
Diaspora

‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

4
World Cup 2023

'Nonsense', Sunil Gavaskar shuts down pitch swap controversy talks; Kane Williamson says 'it was a used wicket, but…'

5
World Cup 2023

Key moments: How India defeated New Zealand to enter ICC World Cup final

6
Himachal

Kangra: Rehab plan for Gaggal airport expansion project in the works

7
World Cup 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

8
Haryana

Jind horror: Mystery shrouds death of 2 more girls

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau all set to register case in Rs 39-cr scholarship scam

10
Sports

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

Purohit yet to take call on four Bills passed by state Vidha...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers

Indian Air Force had flown in equipment in parts on their C-...

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...

‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

Amitabh Bachchan candidly wrote on X, 'When I don't watch, w...


Cities

View All

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Political, religious banners, hoardings dot Amritsar city landscape

Bandi Singhs: Sikh panel to meet Banwari Lal Purohit

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

SGPC celebrates foundation day at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Encroachments in Chandigarh's Sector 29 mango garden to be razed

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses to start soon

Air quality of Chandigarh improves to ‘moderate’ level after Diwali

Dadu Majra dump: Come out with solutions, contract, High Court tells Chandigarh civic body

3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh yet to begin

Air pollution: Delhi govt sets up 6-member STF to implement GRAP

Air pollution: Delhi govt sets up 6-member STF to implement GRAP

Smog towers not practical solution to air pollution problem: Delhi pollution control body

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

3 held for murder of relative

3 held for murder of relative in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar: Two arrested for killing transgender over rivalry between two groups

Decomposed body found in field

Implement SC orders on stubble burning: Spl DGP

Canada-based smuggler nominated for trafficking

CM Bhagwant Mann attends cycle rally against drugs at Ludhiana’s PAU

CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Cable war: Akali Dal Patiala leader, 3 others booked for attempt to murder

Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

World COPD Day observed

Minister comes in support of leader