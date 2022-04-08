PM's meeting with Kashmiri 'encroacher' gives ammo to Opposition

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 7

After an encroachment accused among the delegation of Kashmiri businessmen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Opposition members have started targeted the government. The name of Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, a hotelier, had figured on the list of “land encroachers” under Roshni Act in November 2020. The list was uploaded to the website of Divisional Commissior, Kashmir.

The delegates who met Modi on April 5 included Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed, president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Chowdhary Muhammad Showkat, president, J&K Hotel and Restaurant Association. Advocate Ankur Sharma, president, IkkJutt Jammu, who has raised his voice against Roshni Act for long, said the meeting showed the non-serious attitude of the BJP in countering corruption. “Roshni Act was the biggest land scam in the history of J&K. Land was sold on meager prices to those close to the power corridors,” said Sharma, adding, “This is surprising that PM Modi is meeting such people who have usurped the state land for their own benefit.”

The Congress said law should take its course. “Those who have taken benefits under the Roshni Act are privileged. People who are involved in land encroachment are being facilitated to meet the Prime Minister,” said Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson, J&K Congress.

The J&K government has already started the process of evicting landholders under Roshni Act in different parts of the UT. An amount of Rs 50 crore was kept under the Budget in March this year for retrieval of land.

