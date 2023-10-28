Senior IPS officer RR Swain to take over as J&K police chief

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 27

Senior IPS officer RR Swain, currently serving as the Special Director General, CID, in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has been appointed as the Director General of the UT police force, with effect from November 1.

Swain will succeed Dilbag Singh, the longest-serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, who is set to retire on October 31. “RR Swain, IPS (AGMUT 1991), presently posted as Special DG (CID), Jammu and Kashmir, will function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his existing responsibilities from November 1, until further notice,” reads an order issued by the Home Ministry.

Swain has a rich career, having served as the police chief in both Jammu and Srinagar districts. His extensive 15-year tenure on central deputation underscores his experience. He also served as the SSP of Ramban, Poonch and Leh. In 2020, Swain returned to the J&K cadre, taking on the role of Intelligence Chief in June, succeeding senior IPS officer B Srinivas, who has since been appointed as Puducherry DGP.

Swain's professional journey also includes a stint with the J&K Vigilance organisation from 2004 to 2006 as AIG and DIG. His exceptional leadership during challenging times, particularly post Article 370, earned him praise for his commendable handling of the situation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Shesh Paul Vaid, highlighted Swain’s meticulous and competent nature, describing him as a person of high integrity and professionalism, emphasising his no-nonsense and upright approach”. During his recent briefs on the sidelines of events organised by the J&K Police, Swain had said the J&K Police was a unique force fighting the enemy that gets support from outside the country. He had said the J&K Police would stand by all those who wanted to earn an honest livelihood while abiding by the law.

Formation of SIA



In November 2021, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) was formed in J&K to crack down on terror

The SIA’s formation was Swain’s brainchild and he became its first director. The agency solved the decades-old murder case of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Moluvi Mohammad Farooq

The SIA has been investigating several terror-related cases, including narco-terrorism, and has even made the arrests of the accused in other states of the country

