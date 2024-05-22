‘Singham Again’ shooting underway in J&K

ANI

Srinagar, May 21

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is shooting for his upcoming action movie "Singham Again" in the interior areas of the summer capital of J&K. The crew has done a recce of various locations in the valley for the movie.

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is part of the movie, has expressed his gratitude to the UT administrtion for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals .

“The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive,” said Jackie Shroff while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation they have received.

“The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much,” he added.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. ‘Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

#Kashmir #Srinagar