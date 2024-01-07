Srinagar, Jammu witness season’s coldest night so far

IANS

Srinagar, January 7

Both Srinagar and Jammu cities witnessed the coldest night of this season so far on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped to -5.6°C and 3.4°C, respectively.

Intense dry cold wave accompanied with chilly winds from the mountains added to the miseries of the locals in Kashmir as the absence of snowfall continues to worry them.

The Meteorological statement said that Srinagar had minus 5.6°C, Gulmarg had -4.4°C and Pahalgam -6.5°C as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had -15.3°C and Kargil -14.3°C as the minimum temperature.

Katra had 6°C, Batote 2.1°C, Bhaderwah -0.2°C and Banihal -2.2°C as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and would end on January 30.

Hopes of locals for sufficient water for drinking and irrigation during the summer months hang on the remaining part of the Chillai Kalan. If it snows sufficiently during the remaining part of the Chillai Kalan, then all would be well, otherwise the coming summer would bring hardships for the locals.

