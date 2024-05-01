 Threat of flood subsides in Kashmir Valley as water levels recede : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Threat of flood subsides in Kashmir Valley as water levels recede

Threat of flood subsides in Kashmir Valley as water levels recede

Schools closed, Kashmir varsity postpones all exams

Threat of flood subsides in Kashmir Valley as water levels recede

A view of the waterlogged Chogal village in Kupwara on Tuesday. ANI



PTI

Srinagar, April 30

Except for Kupwara and some low-lying areas, the threat of floods in Kashmir subsided on Tuesday as the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies in the Valley began receding after the three-day incessant rainfall stopped late last night.

The officials said the water level at downstream locations along the river kept rising for a few hours and crossed the flood declaration mark at Pampore in Pulwama and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar early Tuesday. But it has started to recede.

Meanwhile, the water level in Jhelum late at night also crossed the flood declaration mark at Sangam in Anantnag district but when the rains stopped around 11 pm, the water level is receding now, officials said.

Incessant rainfall since Friday have caused the water bodies in Kashmir to swell with the Pohru Nallah in the Kupwara district overflowing the banks, resulting in flash floods in the frontier district.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah visited the flood-affected areas in Kupwara and urged the government to compensate the losses suffered by the victims of the deluge in the area.

“It seems we have not learned any lessons from 2014. The climate is changing. Places like Dubai, which is a desert, received rainfall equivalent to 18 months in just one day. We will have to change ourselves according to the changing climate,” he said.

“Besides providing compensation to the victims, the government should take measures to effectively deal with such eventualities,” he said.

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also visited the flood-affected areas of Kupwara and Handwara.

Abdullah and Lone are contesting elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls on May 20.

Many low-lying areas in Kashmir including Srinagar have been inundated by the accumulation of rainwater even as authorities tried to pump out the water.

Roads in many areas across the valley are waterlogged, causing problems for motorists.

Authorities in Kashmir closed all schools in the valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure and the University of Kashmir has postponed all exams scheduled for the day.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

4
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

5
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

6
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

9
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

SC asks ED to explain timing of Kejri’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

JD(S) suspends Prajwal over sexual abuse row

JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...

Congress fields Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Kangra, Raizada Hamirpur

Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma Kangra, Satpal Raizada Hamirpur


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement