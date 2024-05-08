Rs 45K looted from petrol pump staff

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Two unidentified persons attacked salesmen at a petrol pump on the Nakodar-Phillaur bypass and snatched Rs 45,500 from them at gunpoint. Petrol pump owner Dalip Kumar, a resident of Nurmahal, told the police that two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants barging into the office and snatched Rs 45,500 from them at gunpoint before fleeing the spot. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk said the police were investigating the matter. OC

Biker killed in road mishap

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a school bus driver on the charge of killing a person. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Laadi, a resident of Beetal Jhugian village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. Jagir Singh, a resident of Tandaura village, told the police that the suspect was driving a school bus in a fast and negligent manner on May 6. The bus hit his cousin brother Baldev Singh’s motorcycle near the village. As a result, he died. A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the bus driver. The police also impounded the vehicle. OC

Thieves strike at Nakodar house

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Palam Vihar colony, Nakodar, told the police that the suspects barged into her house and stole Rs 5,000 and gold and silver jewellery. A case under Sections 454, 380 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few days. Investigating officer Subash Kumar said the accused had been identified as Yakub Ali, a resident of Bal Kohna Khiva village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station. The accused was wanted in a case of illegal mining registered in 2022 and was declared a PO in 2024. OC

Two thieves arrested

Phagwara: The Rawalpindi police have arrested two thieves and recovered household goods stolen from a house in Panchatt village near Phagwara. Rawalpindi SHO Labh Singh said the suspects had been identified as Vikki and Harmanbir, residents of Khanorra village. The suspects were produced before a local judicial magistrate who sent them to two-day police remand. OC

Fire breaks out at rice sheller

Phagwara: Thousands of empty bags were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out at a rice sheller at Rihana-Jattan village on Tuesday afternoon. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Deepak Bansal, owner of Jai-Maa Agro, said empty bags that were kept for rice were destroyed in the fire. The loss is estimated to be in lakhs. However, the cause of fire could not be known yet.

