466-kg single-use plastic seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: In a big success, a joint team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation with the assistance of police on Wednesday raided different ‘plastic stores’ and recovered 466 kg of banned single-use plastic items from the stores. The recovered items were seized. The violators of rules were issued challans and warned over future violations. Meanwhile, another joint team was constituted, including employees of the police and Municipal Corporation, to check the sale and use of Chinese string for flying kites. OC

Mobile phone thief arrested

Phagwara: The police arrested a mobile phone thief last night. Identified as Ajay Kumar, he is a resident of village Jamalpur. The arrested accused is reported to have confessed to his involvement in stealing mobile phones from vehicles parked before dhabas at night. A case under Section 379 of IPC has been registered. OC

One killed, one hurt in phagwara

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider son sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle hit their bike near village Rawalpindi on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Singh. His injured son Arshdeep was admitted to the local Civil Hospital but was referred to Ludhiana for treatment. The police have registered a case. OC

One nabbed for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a persons on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The investigating officer, Jaswindar Singh, said 15 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the suspect identified as Harbans Singh, a resident of Burrewal village. A case under the Excise Act has been registered in this regard. OC

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 held

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of two of its members. Three snatched motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjindar Singh said the police at a check-point in Gandharan village arrested the suspects who had been identified Lovpreet Singh, alias Golu, a resident of Kania Kalan village, and Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Nurpur Hakima village. The DSP said the suspects were riding a snatched motorcycle and were going to sell it at Nakodar. The DSP said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered. OC

2 arrested for breach of trust

Lohian Khas: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two brothers on the charges of breach of trust and cheating. The investigating officer (IO), Govinder Singh, said the suspects had been identified as Balvir Singh, a resident of Ucha Boharr Wala village in Kapurthala, presently residing in Mohalla Dhumanna in Lohian Khas and his brother Mittar Singh. Mukhtar Singh, a resident of Nasire Wal village has complained to the police that the suspects signed an agreement with him to sell a 15 marla plot situated in Lohian Khas and received an amount of Rs 15 lakh from him, but did not register a sale deed. The IO said a case under Section 406 and 420 of the IPC was registered.