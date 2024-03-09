5-kg heroin confiscated near India-Pak border, probe on

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, March 8
The Amritsar rural police have confiscated 5 kg of heroin from Muhawa village located near India-Pakistan border in Attari sub-division here.
The contraband was apparently dropped through drone as the police team conducting a search found it wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and tied with white colour rope.
Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh confirmed the seizure and said that further investigations were in progress to identify the smugglers who had come to retrieve the narcotics but fled from the scene.
While giving details, the SSP said that a police patrol was present at Muhawa bus stand when an informer conveyed that a heavy thing had been dropped in the agricultural fields near a gurdwara located on Muhawa-Galluwal village road. Following specific inputs, police teams carried out a search operation in the designated area. He said during a search, the police recovered the packets containing heroin.
He said BSF teams which also reached the spot were informed about the seizure. A fresh case under Section 21, 23, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against unknown smugglers. Further investigations were in progress.
