6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 26

As many as six burglaries in the past 48 hours in Phagwara have raised a question mark over the prevailing law and order and created panic and a sense of insecurity among residents.

Four shops were reportedly burgled only in one night in Phagwara. Three grocery shops on Bus Stand-Mall Godown road and a sweet shop in local Bhagatpura locality were burgled on Friday night. The burglars entered the shops after breaking locks and took away goods and cash.

In another daring incident, the house of Jail Warder Jaswinder Singh, who is posted at Kapurthala Jail, was reportedly burgled in the Narangshahpur locality under Satnampura (Phagwara) jurisdiction. He told the police that he was living in the official accommodation in Kapurthala and was informed by his neighbbours from Phagwara about the burglary. In his complaint to the police, he told them burglars broke the locks of his house and stole valuables and Rs 10,000 in cash and a Samsung mobile phone. The police succeeded in arrest one of the accused identified as Sandeep Kumar of the same locality. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

In another incident, electrical appliances and several other goods were found stolen from the premises of a local office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Model Town. PSPCL Junior Engineer Jasbir Singh reported to the theft to the police. In his complaint, he said he had come to the office after two months of long leave and found the goods missing. The police have started the investigation after registering a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.