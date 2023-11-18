Aam Aadmi Clinics fulfil Lala Lajpat Rai’s dream: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday said the Punjab Government was working to realise Lala Lajpat Rai’s dream of a healthy state.

Paying tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on his 95th martyrdom day at the local Gulab Devi Hospital, the minister said the AAP government had opened 645 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the state to provide free treatment to the people in close proximity to their residences. “Lala Lajpat Rai’s mother died of tuberculosis following which he established a trust in her memory to run a hospital for saving precious lives from the deadly diseases at that time,” he said. Following in the footsteps of the freedom fighter, the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ programme was launched to boost infrastructure of government hospitals to ensure ultra-modern medical facilities for the people.

He asked the youth to take a pledge not to burst firecrackers on Gurpurab.

The Health Minister also launched Ayurvedic and Panchkarma Centres in the hospital. Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku also paid tributes to the legendary freedom fighter.

