AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 30

The BJP and AAP staked their claim over the stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train here today. Posters of both parties were seen side by side at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station.

Days prior to the Jalandhar stoppage of the train, which marked its maiden journey today, BJP and AAP leaders were in a fierce credit war over who facilitated the train’s stoppage here.

AAP MP Sushil Rinku had been claiming that the stoppage in Jalandhar was approved after he met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. BJP leaders contested his claims stating that BJP’s Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had already sought the stoppage of the train in Jalandhar in February. They also released letters backing their claim yesterday.

Thanking Rinku for facilitating the stoppage, hundreds of posters carrying pictures of the MP and Punjab Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister dotted the way to the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station. A huge hoarding of the BJP thanking the Prime Minister, the Union Railway Minister and the Union Law and Justice Minister for facilitating the stoppage at Jalandhar was put up at the entrance to the railway station alongside Rinku’s posters. BJP’s hoardings carried the pictures of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and state leaders.

BJP leaders also set up a special stage at the platform. While AAP leaders raised slogans in support of Sushil Rinku and AAP, BJP leaders raised slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi.

From BJP, State General Secretary Rakesh Rathore, National Executive Member Manoranjan Kalia, State Vice-President KD Bhandari, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Avinash Chandar, State Vice-President Rajesh Bagha, former BJP District President Raman Pabbi, former MLA Sarabjit Singh Makkar, State BJP Secretary Meenu Sethi, General Secretary Ashok Sareen Hicky, District President Sushil Sharma, Rajesh Kapoor, Amarjeet Singh Goldy, Arjun Trehan, among others were present. From AAP, MP Sushil Rinku, MLAs Raman Arora, Inderjit Kaur, Sheetal Angural and leaders Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Surinder Sodhi among others were present.

Earlier, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar was to be present during the stoppage here. He, however, joined the BJP leadership at the train launch in Amritsar.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku said: “I met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw 2-3 times demanding a stoppage of Vande Bharat Express at Jalandhar. On behalf of Jalandhar, I thank him for providing the stoppage here.”

Rinku said: “I request the BJP to get the clearance for stalled rural development and National Health Mission funds worth Rs 8,000 crore in Punjab. I request BJP state head Sunil Jakhar to raise this issue with the Delhi government and ensure Punjab’s tableau in the Republic Day function.”

