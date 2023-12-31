 AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt
Vande Bharat Express

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Both parties put up posters with pictures of prominent leaders, raise slogans

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

BJP and AAP workers gather around the train. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 30

The BJP and AAP staked their claim over the stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train here today. Posters of both parties were seen side by side at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station.

Artistes present a cultural item.Malkiat Singh

Days prior to the Jalandhar stoppage of the train, which marked its maiden journey today, BJP and AAP leaders were in a fierce credit war over who facilitated the train’s stoppage here.

AAP MP Sushil Rinku had been claiming that the stoppage in Jalandhar was approved after he met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. BJP leaders contested his claims stating that BJP’s Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had already sought the stoppage of the train in Jalandhar in February. They also released letters backing their claim yesterday.

Posters dot the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station on Saturday. Malkiat Singh

Thanking Rinku for facilitating the stoppage, hundreds of posters carrying pictures of the MP and Punjab Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister dotted the way to the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station. A huge hoarding of the BJP thanking the Prime Minister, the Union Railway Minister and the Union Law and Justice Minister for facilitating the stoppage at Jalandhar was put up at the entrance to the railway station alongside Rinku’s posters. BJP’s hoardings carried the pictures of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and state leaders.

BJP leaders also set up a special stage at the platform. While AAP leaders raised slogans in support of Sushil Rinku and AAP, BJP leaders raised slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi.

From BJP, State General Secretary Rakesh Rathore, National Executive Member Manoranjan Kalia, State Vice-President KD Bhandari, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Avinash Chandar, State Vice-President Rajesh Bagha, former BJP District President Raman Pabbi, former MLA Sarabjit Singh Makkar, State BJP Secretary Meenu Sethi, General Secretary Ashok Sareen Hicky, District President Sushil Sharma, Rajesh Kapoor, Amarjeet Singh Goldy, Arjun Trehan, among others were present. From AAP, MP Sushil Rinku, MLAs Raman Arora, Inderjit Kaur, Sheetal Angural and leaders Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Surinder Sodhi among others were present.

Earlier, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar was to be present during the stoppage here. He, however, joined the BJP leadership at the train launch in Amritsar.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku said: “I met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw 2-3 times demanding a stoppage of Vande Bharat Express at Jalandhar. On behalf of Jalandhar, I thank him for providing the stoppage here.”

Rinku said: “I request the BJP to get the clearance for stalled rural development and National Health Mission funds worth Rs 8,000 crore in Punjab. I request BJP state head Sunil Jakhar to raise this issue with the Delhi government and ensure Punjab’s tableau in the Republic Day function.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

3
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

4
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

5
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

6
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers

7
Punjab

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

8
World

Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election

9
World

Nine top People’s Liberation Army generals dismissed from China’s Parliament

10
Haryana

Groundwater in 18 districts of Haryana contaminated with arsenic, fluoride found in 21 districts

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday

India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister also emphasises on physical and mental health

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai to mark martyrdom of Sahibzadas

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

Students urged to set goals in life, work hard

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am