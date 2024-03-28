 AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

Sparks mixed reactions on social media platforms

AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

AAP workers remove boards of MP Sushil Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 27

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural officially joined the BJP today in Delhi. The move caught local AAP workers and voters by surprise, sparking a flurry of mixed reactions on social media.

The speculation about their joining the BJP had been rife for several days. Despite this, both of them dismissed these as rumours. Sheetal Angural went live on his Facebook page to reaffirm his commitment to AAP, while Sushil Rinku, following his announcement as the AAP candidate from Jalandhar, expressed confidence in his victory as a loyal party member during a visit to a local gurudwara recently.

To express their resentment, the AAP workers took to the streets in protest against the defection of these two leaders to the BJP at Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk here. Expressing disappointment, AAP state general secretary Jagrup Singh Sekhwan highlighted the party’s trust in Rinku, exemplified by his recent announcement as party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar. “However, Rinku’s decision to switch sides has rendered the local workers’ efforts and hard work seemingly futile,” he added.

Sekhwan also condemned what he sees as the BJP government’s tactics of intimidation, including the alleged use of agencies like the ED for coercion. He highlighted Sheetal’s prior allegations against Union Minister Amit Shah, citing a purported Rs 25 crore bribe offer, only to now denounce both leaders as traitors for aligning themselves with the same party.

Sources in the AAP revealed that the two leaders had always maintained a strained relationship with party workers since joining AAP. Each had their own set of followers, and they capitalised on the wave of AAP’s popularity to join the party. They said that voters are observing the loyalty of such leaders, and it will ultimately be their votes that deliver a verdict on such turncoats.

Meanwhile, city residents found it difficult to digest this development and took to social media to express their feelings through memes and jokes. Ritvik, a Facebook user, commented that the trend of leaders switching parties before elections has sadly become a ‘new normal’ and a mundane occurrence.

“Those who couldn’t uphold loyalty to the voters who entrusted them with power and instead switched parties for personal gain, what more can we expect,” he remarked. Residents lamented that such political horse-trading and frequent party hopping have tarnished the reputation of Indian politics.

“As voters, we feel disconnected and disheartened as our pressing issues remain unresolved for years, while political leaders, whom we elect to advocate for us, prioritise their own political interests,” they said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

6
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

9
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
India

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP, MLA switch to BJP

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

Says police must be made to discharge primary duty


Cities

View All

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

No constitutional provision bars governance from jail: Atishi

AAP’s legal cell protests outside district courts in solidarity with CM

In counter-protest, BJP seeks CM’s resignation

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

AAP workers protest; saffron party seeks action

Complaints against officials reach administration for ‘influencing’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh

Punjabi writer Mewa Singh Tung dies at 87