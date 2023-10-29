Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 28

In a major setback, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has suffered defeat in 15 separate cases before the State and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. The verdicts were delivered earlier this week.

These cases were brought forward by allottees, who had been waiting for the possession of their flats and plots allocated in 2008 and 2012, respectively. Consequently, the Trust has been ordered to pay nearly Rs 4.91 crore to the affected allottees, including the principal amount, interest, compensation and legal expenses.

Among these cases, six were filed by allottees of Surya Enclave Extension with the district commission, eight by allottees of Bibi Bhani Complex with the state commission, while one case was filed by an allottee of Indrapuram-Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave Housing Scheme with the district commission.

The 15 complainants have been identified as Neena Trikha, Naitik Mahajan, Jaswant Singh, Jatinder Kaur, Mohan Lal, Jai Pal Singh, Vasudev, Suresh Kumar, Jaskamaljit Kaur, Dushinder Kaur, Sonia Sharma, Harpreet Kaur Sidhu, Bimla Rani, Ramesh Kumar Malhotra and Ashima Gupta.

The allottees of Surya Enclave Extension stated that the JIT had initiated this housing scheme in approximately 94.97 acres in 2011. They had allocated 431 residential plots of various sizes, ranging from 100 square yards to 500 square yards, at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard. Some allottees received plots between 2011 and 2014, while others obtained them in 2016 when the scheme was re-launched.

They emphasized that according to the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, the JIT was obligated to handover possession within two years, a promise that remained unfulfilled. A decade later, there has been no development at the site, with a significant portion converted into a dumping zone.

Sharing their grievances, the allottees of Bibi Bhani Complex said LIG flats were allotted to them in the 51.5-acre Bibi Bhani Complex Scheme way back in 2009. They were assured of two-storey apartments with top-notch amenities and timely possession in 2012, but the JIT miserably failed to do so.

After a thorough examination of the claims of all parties, the district commission, in regard to complaints filed by Surya Enclave Extension and Indra Pura allottees, has directed the JIT to refund the payment with 9 per cent interest and pay Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses in each case within 45 days.

Addressing the complaints of Bibi Bhani Complex allottees, the state commission has directed the JIT to provide possession within three months and pay 9 per cent annual interest on principal amount till the possession. If the Trust fails to do so, it has to reimburse the principal amount along with 9 per cent interest and pay Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the allottees in each case.

JIT told to cough up Rs 4.91 cr

The cases were brought forward by allottees, who had been waiting for the possession of their flats and plots allocated in 2008 and 2012, respectively. Consequently, the Trust has been ordered to pay nearly Rs 4.91 crore to the affected allottees, including the principal amount, interest, compensation and legal expenses.

The cases

Among these cases, six were filed by allottees of Surya Enclave Extension with the district commission, eight by allottees of Bibi Bhani Complex with the state commission, while one case was filed by an allottee of Indrapuram-Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave Housing Scheme with the district commission.