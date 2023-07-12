BBMB personnel told not to leave headquarters

Talwara, July 11
In view of the monsoon season, employees working under the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) will not be able to leave the headquarters without prior permission. The order will remain in force till September 30.
During the monsoon season, casual leave of sub-divisional officers and junior engineers will be approved by the Superintending Engineer concerned. All leaves of executive and superintending engineers would be approved by the Chief Engineer, Pong Dam. —
