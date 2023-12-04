BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers here celebrated the party’s resounding triumph in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Festive scenes were witnessed as BJP workers distributed sweets at the party office and across various locations. The party workers also danced on dhol beats and burst crackers.

Expressing elation over the win, Sushil Sharma, BJP district president, said the electoral mandate reflects the public’s endorsement of national interest and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was joined by district officials, party members and supporters in the celebrations.

Emphasising the sustained popularity of PM Modi, BJP workers asserted confidence in the party’s prospects for forming the government again at the Centre in 2024. Sharma contended that the vote signalled a steadfast trust in those who prioritise tangible accomplishments over empty promises.

The BJP district president underscored the victory as a testament to the guiding principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas’ under PM Modi’s leadership. He attributed the success to the people’s endorsement of nationalism, comprehensive development and a commitment to the rule of law.

The celebrations witnessed the presence of former minister and national executive member Manoranjan Kalia, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and state vice-president KD Bhandari, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, Sarabjit Makkar and district general secretary Ashok Sarin Hickey, among others.

