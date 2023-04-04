Centre trying to gag Oppn: Dr Raj Kumar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 3

The MLA from Chabbewal constituency and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Dr. Raj Kumar, today alleged that even since the Bharat Jodo Yatra was held, the Modi Government had been trying to silence Rahul Gandhi by ignoring the Constitution.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said the pride of the country’s democracy had been hurt with the cancellation of Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership. He alleged the Constitution had been put it in danger as the Centre was suppressing the voices of dissent. He said the Opposition should raise its voice against the arbitrariness of the ruling party, which Rahul Gandhi was doing and the Modi government did not like the same thing. He said now Opposition parties were coming together on one platform against this approach.

He said Rahul had raised his voice against those who looted the country, during a rally in Karnataka in 2019, but now four years later, at the behest of the Centre, a BJP MLA filed a case against him. He claimed 55 per cent of the BJP MPs are those against whom criminal cases were registered, but due to the Central Government’s intervention their cases were not being pursued.

