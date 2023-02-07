 CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed : The Tribune India

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM Bhagwant Mann being honoured during an interactive session with industrialists in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 6

The first meeting of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with local industrialists ended in disenchantment.

Domestic flights soon

Efforts are afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

The industrialists who had planned to take up various issues with the CM said he did not wait to listen to them. After the opening remarks by the CEO Invest Punjab, KK Yadav, and CII Chairman, Rajesh Kharbanda, the Punjab CM took to dais. He reportedly gave a short speech after which he announced that he was to leave for Amritsar and that minister Anmol Gagan Mann, and the officials of the Industry Department would listen to them.

Most industrialists said they had gone to the venue planning to take up several issues with the CM but somehow the whole event lost its fizz when he left the venue alongwith minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and local MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora.

Minister Anmol Gagan Mann took to the stage but insiders said not much could be discussed. Earlier in his speech, Mann talked about colour coding of stamp papers for the applicants from among the industrialists. For instance, a green stamp paper would mean that all the clearances have been given and an immediate issuance of the NOC for starting the industry. On the other hand, a red stamp paper would mean that some dues are to be paid.

The CM said the main motive of organising the session was to ensure maximum participation of the local industry in the progressive Punjab Investors' Summit slated to take place in Mohali on February 23-24. Bhagwant Mann said massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry. He said the state government would soon set up 20 dedicated Rural Industrial Hubs across the state. These hubs would be equipped with infrastructure to facilitate the industrialists in setting up their units, he said. The CM said he had gone to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to invite the industrialists to the summit.

Among the prominent industrialists who attended the event were Amarinder Singh Dhiman, Ashwani Victor, Mukhwinder Singh, Tajinder Singh Bhasin, Manish Arora, Charanjit SIngh Maingi, Gursharan Singh, Narinder Sagoo Tushar Jain and Mukul Verma.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Brahm Shankar Jimpa, MLAs Raman Arora, Sheetal Angural, Balkar Singh and Inderjit Kaur Mann, Principal Secretary Industries Dilip Kumar, CEO Invest Punjab KK Yadav, Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, Additional CEO Invest Punjab Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and others.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

6
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

8
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

9
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

10
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Migrant gets life term for brother's murder

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI