DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 30

Amid increasing cases of dengue in the city, Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh today reviewed the situation and directed the teams of the Municipal Corporation and the Health Department to keep a close tab on the localities that are dengue hotspots.

After a meeting with the officials concerned, the Deputy Commissioner said efforts were being made by teams deployed in the city to prevent further spread of the disease. He also urged people to ensure that there should be no stagnant water in their houses, around buildings and other items such as vessels and coolers.

He said people should cooperate with the teams carrying out fogging in their areas so that the practice could be undertaken efficaciously to contain dengue.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, SDM Jai Inder Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajwinder Kaur and Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the steps being taken in this regard.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures to control the situation, Captain Karnail Singh stated that adequate arrangements had been put in place at the Civil Hospital for treatment of dengue patients. He also assured that the district administration was in touch with senior officials of the Health Department to restart the blood bank at the Civil Hospital shortly.

#dengue #Phagwara