Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/Phillaur, May 3

District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal today said that as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India, the Jalandhar district administration was making concerted efforts to ensure maximum participation of Divyangs and senior citizens in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The District Election Officer invited the Divyangs and senior citizens to make the maximum use of Saksham app during the Lok Sabha elections and said that by using this app, they can scan the code provided by the district administration on the day of polling to get facilities like wheelchair, transport and volunteers. He said that this app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store.

He also said that the Divyangs and senior citizens are an integral part of our society and the district administration was duty bound to provide them with all necessary facilities during the polls. He instructed all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to provide as much information as possible about the facilities available for Divyangs and senior citizens via Saksham app so that the maximum number of people can take the benefit of these facilities and make a valuable contribution to the strengthening of democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Dr Himanshu Aggarwal also directed the officials to make proper arrangements for drinking water, cleanliness, wheelchairs and ramps at the polling stations so that the voters do not face problems.

Make proper arrangements at polling stations

District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal also directed the officials to make proper arrangements for drinking water, cleanliness, wheelchairs and ramps at the polling stations so that the voters do not face problems. He said Divyangs and senior citizens are an integral part of our society and the district administration was duty bound to provide them with all necessary facilities during the polls.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha