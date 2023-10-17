Double murder shocks Jalandhar village; mother-daughter duo shot dead at home

PTI

Chandigarh, October 17

A 58-year-old woman and her daughter were shot dead by two people at their residence in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhujewal village when two bike-borne persons barged into the house and killed Ranjit Kaur and her daughter Gurpreet Kaur (32), they said.

The attackers even tried to set Ranjit’s body of on fire, they said.

Police suspect the role of Gurpreet’s US-based estranged husband Jaspreet Singh in the double murder.

According to Ranjit’s husband Jagtar Singh, Jaspreet allegedly hired contract killers to kill the two women.

Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said one of the attackers has been identified as Karanjit Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr.

Police said efforts were on to nab the accused, adding that further investigation was underway.