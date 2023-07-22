Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 21

The Chohal Eco Tourism Project (Nature Retreat Chohal) was virtually inaugurated by Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. The main objective of the project is to acquaint people with forests and wild animals and to promote eco-tourism in Punjab.

Profit to be spent on village development Project has huts & canteen for tourists and their families

Local community will run project

50 per cent of the profit to be spent on development of village

The minister said, “In this project, huts have been built for tourists by spending an amount of Rs 60 lakh. The visitors can stay here with their families. The project is being run by the local community. Fifty per cent of the profit will be spent on development of the village.”

Principal Chief Forest Conservator RK Mishra said, “In this project, an arrangement of canteen has been made for tourists where they can eat and drink. Jeep safari and nature trail facility is also available. Tourists can get a view of nature, wild animals and birds like peacock, sambar, deer, bird and leopard.”

The Forest Conservator, North Circle, Dr Sanjeev Tiwari, said, “This is third such project in Punjab. Apart from this, first Mini Goa in Pathankot district and Jungle Lodges on Thana Dam in Hoshiarpur district have also been built by the Forest Department, which are liked by tourists.”

District Forest Officer Nalin Yadav said, “People will get employment in this project. The income of local people will increase. Apart from this, jungle safari will start soon from Chohal to Takhni Wildlife Sanctuary.”

