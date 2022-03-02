Expedite acquisition for highway projects, officials told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Monday asked the officials to complete the land acquisition procedure in the ongoing highway projects belonging to Jalandhar district so that execution of these mega projects could be accomplished within the stipulated time-frame.

Participating in a virtual review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the DC apprised him about the latest situation on all five highway projects falling in the district — Amritsar-Bathinda section of Amritsar Jamnagar Economic Corridor, Delhi-Katra expressway phase-1, Development of 6L (Greenfield) Jalandhar Bypass, Kahlwan to Kang Sahbu, and four-laning of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur National Highway-70.

He said all these projects were at different stages ranging from notification to award distribution and the entire procedure would be completed at the earliest. He further asked the concerned land acquisition collectors to expedite the award declaration, distribution and handing over of land pertaining to these projects to the NHAI so that the execution of these mega projects could be ensured within stipulated time-frame. Giving information about the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur four-laning project, the DC said the administration was taking possession of the acquired land and the same was being provided to the PWD (central division) for construction of the highway. He further mentioned that the demolition procedure of 121 structures was started a few days ago, hence the remaining possession would be taken over soon. Likewise, adequate steps for other projects were also initiated by the competent authorities and he was personally supervising the pace of these projects.

The DC said the work related to the land acquisition, payment of awards to the landowners, transfer of land to the highway authorities were being done in full swing, and these tasks to be completed within a given period.