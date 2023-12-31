Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Jalandhar, December 30
The city police today claimed to have solved vehicle lifting and snatching cases with the arrest of five persons.
Suspects habitual offenders: Cop
Joint Commissioner Sandeep Sharma, along with ACP Central Nirmal Singh, while addressing the media, said the suspects were habitual offenders as cases under various sections were already registered against them.
Those arrested have been identified as Akash Kumar, Sunny, alias Chitta, Shakti Sharma, Deepak Sharma and Prince Singh, all residents of Jalandhar. The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles, an Activa scooter and mobile phones from their possession.
Joint Commissioner Sandeep Sharma, along with ACP Central Nirmal Singh, while addressing the media, said the suspects were involved in vehicle lifting, snatching and robbery incidents. Acting on a tip-off, police teams of Jalandhar Central, North and Model Town arrested them from different locations.
They said the suspects were habitual offenders as cases under various sections were already registered against them. Fresh cases under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC had been registered against them at various police stations. Further investigations were on in this regard.
The Joint Commissioner said with the arrest of three of the suspects, the police claimed to have solved snatching incidents reported recently from the Gulab Devi road, while one case of vehicle lifting near Rama Mandi had also been traced.
