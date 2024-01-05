Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Jalandhar, January 4
The Goraya police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 63 kg of opium from their possession. The police also seized two trucks and a tractor-trailer.
Jalandhar SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bullar said the police laid a naka near Kamalpur Gate. The police signalled two trucks to stop for checking at the naka. During checking, the police recovered a huge quantity of opium from the vehicles.
The police arrested the suspects identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Guru, a resident of Giddri village in Doraha, Jarnail Singh, and Harmohan Singh, alias Mohna, a resident of Malki village in Samrala, Ludhiana.
The police got a tip-off that the suspects were carrying a huge quantity of opium in the trucks loaded with tea leaves from Manipur. The police recovered 30-kg opium from both trucks.
In another case, the police arrested one more person and recovered opium from his possession. The suspect, identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jeeta, a resident of Gidri village in Doraha, Ludhiana, was carrying the contraband in his tractor. During checking, the police recovered 33-kg opium from the tractor-trailer. It was hidden in a compartment between the tyres of the trolley.
Cases under Sections 18-C, 25, 31-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects.
During investigation, the police found that Jagjit was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in a poppy husk recovery case registered at the Shambhu police station in Patiala on May 25, 2012. After serving jail term for around five years, he was out on parole.
