Jalandhar boys walk away with senior hockey title

Jalandhar, 30 April
The Jalandhar team won the title in the senior boys’ category of the Punjab State Hockey Championship 2024 by defeating Nawanshahr by a one-goal margin (1-0).
The championship was held at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium by Advocate S.S. Saini (Ropar), known as Hockey Baba Bohar of Punjab Hockey. The team from Amritsar secured the third spot by defeating Sangrur 2-1. The winning teams were awarded trophies, medals, and merit certificates.
The final of the senior boys’ category of the championship was nail-biting. There were no goals in the first half of the game. In the 57th minute of the match, Rohan Bhushan of Jalandhar scored the only goal of the match, leading his team to not only a win in the match but also the overall title.
In the third-place match, Amritsar defeated Sangrur 2-1. Navjot Singh scored in the 16th minute, and Amit Kumar scored in the 25th minute for the Amritsar side, while Bhushan Sharma scored the only goal for Sangrur in the 15th minute.
