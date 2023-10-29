Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 28

Even as vehicular pollution and farm fires in the district are constantly on the rise, the Air Quality Index of Jalandhar continues to remain within moderate or satisfactory levels this festive season so far.

With the dip in mercury, smog has started engulfing the city skyline in the wee hours or at dusk. However, this barely reflects in the air quality level of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Jalandhar today was recorded at 147, which is at moderate level. So far, this week, the average AQI here flitted between satisfactory and moderate levels (74 and 188).

In the past one week, the highest AQI was recorded on October 26, which stood at 300. It did not surpass the 176 limit on other days. The AQI here on Dasehra day was 95.

However, the number of respiratory and asthma patients has doubled at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.

Dr Ritu Dadar, District TB Officer, said: “The number of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma cases has doubled since mid-September. Earlier, we have an OPD of 80 to 100 patients per day. Of them, there were 25 to 30 COPD and asthma patients. Now, the number of COPD and asthma patients has increased to 50 to 60 per day. There have been significant exacerbations in COPD and Asthma cases in the past 15 to 20 days.”

Dr HJ Singh, Jalandhar-based Chest Specialist and Bronchoscopist, said: “The figure has not reached the alarming level, which we usually witness in the peak season. We are getting 12 to 15 COPD and 10 to 15 asthma patients every day. Exacerbations, especially in children, are being witnessed due to road construction and vehicular pollution as well.”

Meanwhile, keeping in view the stats from the past year, the possibility of AQI deteriorating in the coming days can’t be ruled out. Last year, the AQI deteriorated after Diwali. On November 9 last year, the city’s AQI was recorded at very poor level of 383.

Farm fire cases increase

The number of stubble burning cases in the district rose to 111 today. Four new stubble burning cases were reported from Jalandhar today. The areas with the highest number of farm fires are Shahkot (55), Nakodar (21) and Jalandhar 2 (18), Phillaur (15) and Jalandhar 1 (2). No farm fire case has been reported from Adampur so far. The number of farm fires in Jalandhar is expected to go up as paddy harvest was delayed in vast swathes due to floods this year.

