Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Talwara, March 31

A man set his two daughters, Sachita Sharma (16) and Sarita Sharma (10), on fire with the intention of killing them. The Talwara police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC. After registering a case, the police arrested the accused.

Poonam Sharma, the wife of Vidya Ram, a resident of Beding village, stated in her statement to the police that her sister Pooja of Amritsar had organised a family function on March 23. Her husband, a TB patient, would usually stay home most of the time.

Poonam Sharma said that on March 23, when she asked her husband to accompany her to her sister’s house, he got into a quarrel with her. Her elder daughter Sachita Sharma had an exam in school on March 24 so she did not tag along with her. When Poonam returned home from Amritsar on March 24, her elder daughter Sachita — who had just returned home after taking an exam — asked her for food. She lit an earthen stove to make rotis. Her husband Vidya attacked her with a burning wood from the stove. Her suit caught fire.

He threatened to kill her and their two daughters. He poured petrol on both the daughters and set them on fire. Both the girls rushed out of the room. Some of their neighbours arrived on the scene and put out the flames. Some local residents got the two girls admitted to the local BBMB hospital for first aid. But due to the critical condition of the girls, they were referred to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital. Her younger daughter Sarita was referred to PGI Chandigarh as her condition was far more serious. Station in-charge Har Gurdev Singh and ASI Ranveer Singh Saini said that on the statement of the girls’ mother, legal action is being taken.