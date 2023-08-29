Month on, work at blood bank remains suspended

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, August 28

Though suspected dengue cases are increasing in Phagwara, the functioning of the blood bank at the Civil Hospital here remains suspended for nearly a month now due to expansion and alteration work of the building.

This was confirmed by Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram while talking to this correspondent.

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, while commenting upon the working of the blood bank, said the Health Department should shift the blood bank to another building till the expansion and alteration work was completed. Its functioning should not get affected at a time when suspected cases of dengue are rising in the entire sub-division.

Keeping in view the increasing cases of dengue, ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has summoned an important meeting to prepare a roadmap to control dengue. Panchal instructed the MC staff to speed up fogging in the entire city, while the BDPO, with the help of village panchayats, will manage it in the rural localities.

He ordered a door-to-door survey and taking necessary preventive steps to destroy the larvae of dengue mosquito.

Most patients prefer private hospitals and clinics over the Civil Hospital as the apheresis machine meant for separating platelet count cells has not been working properly for the past six years.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said out of 528 samples, 174 persons tested positive for dengue in the past three days at the Civil Hospital, while the number of dengue patients was 10 times more in private hospitals and clinical labs. Shortage of doctors and paramedical staff was also one of the main reasons why people prefer private hospitals over the Civil Hospital, Phagwara. It was learnt that only 16 doctors of various departments are working at the Civil Hospital against 31 sanctioned posts, while 15 nurses are working against 24 sanctioned posts.

