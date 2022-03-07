Now, parents worried about wards' future

As many as 102, mostly medical students, from Jalandhar, Kapurthala were in war-hit country

Now, parents worried about wards' future

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 6

While Indian students who have been evacuated from Ukraine make their way back into the country, the relief of parents has known no bounds.

However, a new concern that bothers them is the future of education of their wards as their studies have been abruptly suspended midway in Ukraine due to the war. While Punjab was among the key areas from where many students pursued medical education in Ukraine, from Jalandhar and Kapurthala alone, 102 students had gone to Ukraine, and a majority of them are medical students.

“We want standard medical education for our children on a par with Ukraine and good job prospects for them,” a parent said. While they were willing for a test to continue their children’s medical education in India, they said the government should ensure that the quality of their degree isn’t compromised.

While many have spent their entire life savings to ensure their kids’ education, they are worried that war shouldn’t hamper their chances of completing their education and getting their degree. Those with several years of studies to go for their kids, are also clouded with financial worry.

Jasbir Kaur (59), a single mother and a teacher at a government school, spent her entire life savings to educate her daughter Yatanjeet. Her daughter, who was about to complete her sixth year in June this year, returned from Ukraine yesterday. Kaur said she is happy that her daughter is back but the struggle hasn’t ended yet.

Jasbir Kaur said, “I’m a single mother. I have spent all my savings and my GPF to ensure better education for my daughter. Besides, I need to ensure quality education for two more kids in the family. We sent out kids’ abroad reluctantly. Lack of prospects in India forced this hard choice. The country gained independence 74 years ago but proper education still eludes students. My daughter is brilliant and keen on medical profession, but the colleges here wanted better merit scores. On the other hand, students who took tuition from her bagged better seats. A poor person’s money, not merit, limits their options. I now want that my daughter’s remaining few months of medical education are ensured at a decent institution on a reasonable fee structure and that her degree prospects are not affected due to war.”

Kaur added, “If parents are to be asked about the amenities the country needs, we need good quality medical colleges which chose students on merit, the fee structure should be reduced and rather than rote learning or donations, intelligence be appreciated in the country. Students won’t go out ever if this is ensured.”

Hussan Lal, father of Jalandhar-based Vinaysheel (23), a third-year student from the Kharkiv University, said, “The government’s future decision on these kids is very important. Otherwise, many students and their parents will be on the brink of mental depression. The government should ensure their students continue at the same quality and reasonable fee rates. We never thought war would happen. The cost of education here was too exorbitant for us to bear. I have pooled in all my savings to educate my daughters. The government should ensure their degree and jobs are not compromised.”

Nakodar-based chemist Jayant Gill, whose son Joshua James was in the 6th year of medical education said, “The government should worry about the completion of the education of these students. Either through tie ups in Ukraine or provisions in India, their education should be completed. The brain drain from India is primarily caused due to lack of quality educational institutes and universities. Poor man can’t give donation, but their kids have an equal right to good education.”

