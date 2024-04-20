Phagwara resident held with drugs, pistol

Phagwara, April 19
The Satnampura police arrested a criminal and recovered 3 kg of opium, 200 grams of heroin, a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from his possession at Green Land Colony here late this night. The suspect has been identified as Ram Pal, a resident of Green Land Colony, Phagwara.
Confirming this, Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said after getting a tip-off, the CIA staff team raided the house of the suspect. After seeing the police, he tried to flee in his car. However, they managed to nab him. The police have registered a case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...