Phagwara resident held with drugs, pistol

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 19

The Satnampura police arrested a criminal and recovered 3 kg of opium, 200 grams of heroin, a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from his possession at Green Land Colony here late this night. The suspect has been identified as Ram Pal, a resident of Green Land Colony, Phagwara.

Confirming this, Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said after getting a tip-off, the CIA staff team raided the house of the suspect. After seeing the police, he tried to flee in his car. However, they managed to nab him. The police have registered a case.

