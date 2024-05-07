Poster-making contest marks Laughter Day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 6

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, organised a poster-making competition on the occasion of Laughter Day on the college premises. The aim of the competition were to draw out the inner potential of students and chisel their talent. A strong sense of art and aesthetics was sought to be imbibed in the participants on the occasion.

