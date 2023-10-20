Powerpoint Presentation contest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mayor World School conducted an inter-house PowerPoint presentation competition for Grade IX to XII on the topic ‘Space exploration and the future of space travel’. The competition was presided over by deputy vice principal Charu Trehan. The presentations were judged on the basis of content, creativity, use of multimedia, originality and presentation skills. Ayan Vij and Maureen Jain bagged the first prize. The second prize was secured by Aarish Aggarwal and Vikramjit Singh Ahluwalia.

TECH-SPRINT by DPS and LPU

Delhi Public School in collaboration with Lovely Professional University, hosted Tech-Sprint, a two-day technical carnival that captured the hearts and minds of students from Classes 6 to 12. The event highlighted the theme ‘Linking school’s innovation and creativity’. Students enthusiastically participated in robotics olympiad, water rocket challenge, best out of waste, science fair and tech-quiz. The event featured more than 25 schools from all over India and about 250 teams which participated in various competitions.

Rangoli Competition on viral diseases

A rangoli-making competition on ‘viral diseases’ was organised by the post graduate department of biotechnology of Lyallpur Khalsa College in association with Microbiologists Society of India, in which 39 students belonging to 13 teams from B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. Medical and M.Sc. Biotechnology streams participated. Dr. Inderjeet Kaur, coordinator of microbiologist society, Punjab State unit, welcomed principal Dr Jaspal Singh. She introduced MBSI to the participants. She mentioned the threat and drastic effect of viral diseases on the livelihood of human beings with special reference to covid-19. Kritika, Tanya and Manveer Singh won the first prize while the second prize was bagged by Shaweta, Mehak and Dupinder Kaur. Tanu Sharma, Silky secured the 3rd position.

Yoga Session at KV

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 organised a transformative yoga session led by renowned yoga guru, Padmini Jog in which various yogic practices were showcased. She guided the attendees, highlighting the numerous benefits derived from these ancient practices. Principal Ravindar Kumar emphasised the importance of regular yoga and pranayama exercises for maintaining a healthy body and mind. He urged everyone present to incorporate these practices into their daily routines for overall well-being.

KMV CHARISMA-2023

KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School organised KMV Charisma- 2023, an Inter-School Competition for the students to showcase their hidden talents in the most creative ways. More than 250 students from 20 different schools participated in various events namely group dance, Sudoku, rangoli making, nail designing, clay modelling, photography, budding scientists, costume parade, cooking without fire and doodle story. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi welcomed all the eminent guests and students. The overall trophy was bagged by KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School but being the host institution, it handed over the trophy to Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar. The first runner-up trophy was bagged by Jalandhar Model Sr Sec School, Jalandhar. The second runner-up trophy was bagged by Lala Jagat Narayan DAV Model School.

3 faculty members bring laurels

Three faculty members — Dr Manik Sharma, Dr Keshav Walia, and Dr Rajesh Joshi from DAV University, Jalandhar, — have once again secured positions in the world’s top 2% scientists’ list. This achievement was based on rigorous parameters such as publications, journal impact, citations and composite scores derived from their scopus profiles. Dr Manik Sharma, Dean of the faculty of Computer Science and Technology, is involved in innovative decision-support system research for diagnosing behavioural and mental disorders. Dr Rajesh Joshi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics, focuses on information theory.