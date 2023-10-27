Stubble burning: Awareness vans to cover 982 villages in Jal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

Starting a drive to educate the peasantry about the harmful effects of stubble burning, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Thursday flagged off vans that would cover 982 villages in the district to spread awareness against menace for the next 30 days.

Flagging off the vans from the District Administrative Complex, the Deputy Commissioner said that the vans were fitted with audio messages that would disseminate information about the hazardous effects of the burning of paddy stubble. He told the paddy stubble was useful for the farmers and should not be burnt at any cost.

He said crop residue could play an important role in enhancing soil fertility if harvested in the field with the help of ultra-modern equipment. “Burning of stubble poses a great danger to the environment and must be avoided at every cost. As many as 600 wall paintings were already made by the Agriculture Department besides 120 camps were also held by the Agriculture Department in this drive,” he said.

Sarangal expressed hope that these ultra-modern vans would be instrumental in sensitising the farmers about the need for crop residue management. He also asked the Agriculture Department, PPCB, cooperative societies, rural development and panchayats, education, and others to further intensify awareness activities on a war footing in the villages through public meetings, seminars public announcements, or other ways.

He also reiterated that instead of burning the stubble, the farmers must use farm implements to tackle the menace of stubble burning in the district thereby making the district pollution-free.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning