Students sensitised to cybercrime at seminar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 7

A daylong national seminar was organised at Rayat Bahra Law College on the subject ‘Defending the Digital Realm: Cybercrime and Artificial Intelligence’. Inspector Chamkaur Singh, Sub-Inspector Parminder Singh and cyber forensics expert Chanik Goyal from Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, were keynote speakers.

Campus director Dr Chander Mohan and college principal Dr Rang Nath Singh welcomed the guests who came to take part in the seminar. Addressing the students on the occasion, Inspector Chamkaur Singh said cybercrime had become a big problem and was increasing rapidly. Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be used to counter cybercrime by identifying and analysing cyber attacks. This could help in understanding the pattern and activities of cyber criminals, he said.

Dr Priyanka Puri proposed the vote of thanks. The seminar was coordinated by assistant professors Kavya Bhatia and Dr Kalpana Thakur. Assistant professors Nisha, Swati Thakur, Alka, Twinkle, Sukhpreet, Sapna, Sikandar Singh, Mohit Chandra, Rahul Madhara, Jatinder Kumar and the entire college staff were present.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #cyber crime #Hoshiarpur #Punjab Police