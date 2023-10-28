Tech Fest: Apeejay School walks away with overall c'ship trophy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

The IT Forum of the PG Department of Computer Science and IT of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised the 11th Interschool Tech Fest here on Thursday.

As many as 657 students from 28 schools of the state participated in it where 20 types of competitions — business idea presentation, play with clay, painting on the spot, general quiz bonanza, gaming, picture captioning, poster presentation, photography, Gustakhi Maaf, website development, programming skills, declamation, poetical recitation, theme based modelling, T-shirt painting/hand painting, mobile app idea presentation, rangoli, cooking, group dance and news reading — were organised.

Dr Sucharita Sharma, director, Apeejay Education, was the chief guest at the inaugural function and Major (Dr) Irwin Kaur, Assistant Commissioner, at the valedictory function. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra welcomed them.

Kunal Kumar, a student of Sound Technology, mesmerised the audience with his performance on the theme of ‘Shiv Storm’. The winners of various competitions were awarded certificates and trophies who were adjudged by 20 alumni of the college.

The overall championship trophy of Tech Fest 2023 was bagged by Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, and Swami Sant Das School. The runners-up trophy was bagged MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, and second runners-up was bagged by Police DAV School.

Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated the winners students and appreciated the efforts of Dr Roopali Sood, HoD, Computer Science, Dr Jagmohan Mago, Dr Munish Gupta, Dr Rekha and Pallavi Gupta for organising the event.