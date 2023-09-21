Vocational training programme at Modern Jail

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 20

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with the NGOs Green Wave Heritage Savers, RCT and Indian Red Cross Society inaugurated a one-month vocational training programme in Modern Jail, Kapurthala, on Wednesday.

Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh, Additional Jail Superintendent Hemant Sharma, advocate Pawan Kalia, members from the NGOs and Amit Kumar, District Training Supervisor, Indian Red Cross, Pushkar Nath and Vaibh Prabhakar were also present on the occasion. The training programme will run till October 20.

CJM-cum-Secretary DLSA Amandeep Kaur Chahal said the objective of the training programme is to ensure rehabilitation and re-entry into society of inmates and the initiative will help in improving the skill of inmates to avert them from committing criminal act, she added.

#Kapurthala