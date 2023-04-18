Work on Daulatpur-Talwara broad gauge rail line stalled

Our Correspondent

Talwara, April 17

The Kandi Area Railway Affected Struggle Committee began an indefinite dharna by setting up tents at village Kartoli on the Punjab-Himachal border, stalling construction work on the Daulatpur-Talwara new broad gauge railway line.

The protesters said that the dharna will continue till they get justice. They also accused the railways and the local administration of not giving them proper compensation for the land. They said that correct information about the land acquired was not provided. Members of the committee alleged that they were forced to allow land acquisition under compulsion. The railways and local administration was also accused of allegedly misleading the landowners.

The protesters including Lambardar Sanjeev Kumar alias Ballu, Sarpanch Ashwini Kumar Ramgarh Sikri, Vijay Kartoli, BSP leader Ashok Kumar Kartoli, Krishna Devi, Sunita Devi etc. told media persons that the railways was acquiring their land at a much lower price than the government rate. The price of banjar (barren), barani (non-irrigated) and chahi (irrigated) lands has been fixed at Rs 2,200, Rs 4,800 and Rs 5,800 per marla, while the price of populated land has been fixed at Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,400 per marla which was much lower than even the collector rates.

They also said that the railways started work on the acquired land without any marking. The committee accused the railways of using more land than that acquired. They alleged that despite repeated coordination with the railways and the local administration, they were not being granted proper hearing.

Those present at the site said that proper compensation for the land being acquired should be given besides a job in the railways to a member of each affected family. Rectification in land records in accordance with the present nature of the land was also sought.

The protesters warned of taking further steps if their demands were not met.