Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'

Pop star Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health struggles in her new documentary.

The 30-year-old pop star has opened up about her experience of living with bipolar disorder, which causes extreme mood swings, in her new documentary, My Mind and Me.

In a preview clip from the documentary, she says, “When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis. What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day.” Despite this, Gomez said that she’s now in a good frame of mind.

The chart-topping star, who has been open about her mental health struggles in recent years, said, “I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been.” —IANS