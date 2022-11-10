Actor Omkar Kulkarni, who is gaining popularity with the web show ‘Insiders’, talks about his role and the journey so far

What made you pick acting as a career?

My interest in theatre developed due to my father, who happens to be a cinematographer. I have been a part of theatre for the past five years. I was in eighth grade when I decided to become an actor. I found that audience applause is addictive, which made me pursue acting as a career. Acting helps channel my energy.

Can you tell us about the shows you have done so far?

I have been a part of some successful web series like ImMature by TVF on MX Player, Cyber Squad on AltBalaji, The Insiders on MX Player, 3 Storeys by Excel Entertainment, Bravehearts, alongside Shakti Kapoor. Also, I recently essayed a part in Disney’s Aladdin, a Broadway-style musical.

How was the experience of landing your first role on television?

I’ve always been a fan of TVF, and the content they make. Since college days, we used to watch their videos regularly. Working with people that you have looked up to is always exciting. I’mMature was a fulfilling process. It was collaborative in the true sense. The creators of the show were always open to new ideas and I think that’s what made this show so personal for all of us.

What was the most challenging role for you?

Playing a high school kid at 27 years was definitely a challenge, which I enjoyed taking on in I’mMature, season one and two.

Have you also worked behind the camera like your father?

Apart from acting, I have been a lighting designer for multiple plays and events, including Tata Literature Live. When you are into theatre, you are not always on stage, but production is also is a huge part of the process, which I actively indulge in.

What do you look forward to in your career?

My ambition is to see myself on the big screen. I feel in the next few years, people will see me doing films. With all due respect to the film industry, I feel that instead of choosing a bad script for a film I would rather be happy doing a good script for the web.

Were you also part of film Middle Class Love?

Yes. Middle Class Love was released in theatre in mid-September. I played a rapper, Oshir Pannu, from Mussoorie. The film’s protagonist, Yudi Sharma (Prit Kamani) is my dear friend, more like my brother, both on screen and off screen, and he definitely made it really easy for us.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am in talks with someone regarding a new collaboration, which I’m very excited about. Apart from that, I’m always looking for new opportunities, auditions and scripts.