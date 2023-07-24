Arpita releases new single, Bakhuda

Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs like Raske Bhare Tore Nain from the Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Satyagraha. Apart from Bollywood, she has sung several popular songs in multiple languages, including Bengali and Marathi.

Now, Arpita has turned composer and songwriter with her single Bakhuda. The mellifluous track, which sees Arpita assume the triple role of singer, composer, and lyricist, will be released by Zed Music Company.

Arpita says, “A song is truly yours when you put all your emotions, words, and feelings into it. With Bakhuda, I had the freedom to do that. Initially, we thought of getting a lyricist and a music director on board for the song, but my team and whoever heard the scratch urged me to retain the same lyrics and music. I have tried to create a melody and write verses that would, hopefully, strike a chord with every listener out there.”

She adds, “Since it is my first attempt as a composer and lyricist, I am keenly looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to it.”

