Big B undergoes angioplasty

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Andheri, Mumbai, and has undergone an angioplasty. According to sources, “He underwent an angioplasty, but there is still no confirmation regarding his health.” Big B, who is an avid social media user, took to X and wrote: “T4950-in gratitude ever...” In his blog, Amitabh, who was last seen in Ganapath, said: “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love...ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection...ever in gratitude for your continuity...love and more later.”

