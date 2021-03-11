Can two actresses be friends? Anushka Sen has the answer

Zee Café’s Not Just A Chat Show is all ready for its last episode and the last guest of the show is popular TV actress Ridhima Pandit.
To our surprise, as Anushka Sen goes on to fix her eyelashes in the mid of the live session, Ridhima fills the void by interacting with Anushka’s followers and inviting questions for herself.
Now, this brings them to the biggest debate in the TV industry, can two actresses be friends?
After the show, Anushka said, “It’s a common belief that actresses don’t get together well, and they don’t talk to each other. But that’s not true, right? You helped me with my eyelash and also ended up on my Insta live and spoke to my followers so nicely.”
Replying to this Ridhima shared, “Well, I agree to disagree. It’s true that this doesn’t happen every time. I have dealt with many actresses who weren’t as kind or good when I started my journey. I have nothing to say in return but be kind and you know, the table turns.”
