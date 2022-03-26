Dinesh Shetty is India’s Ultimate Warrior

Post a plethora of daunting tasks, plentiful ups and downs and life altering lessons from Vidyut Jammwal himself, Dinesh Shetty has been crowned India’s Ultimate Warrior out of the 16 contestants in the action reality series.

Besides winning the coveted title of nation’s ultimate Mahayoddha, he also bagged Rs 20 lakhs and an all-expense paid lifetime opportunity to get trained at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand, one of the top martial arts centres in the world.

On winning the title, Dinesh Shetty said, “Every day, we had unique experiences and that’s what made this journey one of a kind for me. I am thankful to Discovery for coming up with such a concept and giving people like me a platform to showcase our skills and passion. India’s Ultimate Warrior has also enabled me to make some bonds which I cherish. I am glad to have had Mykel Hawke as my mentor who did everything in his capacity to push my limits and help me shine. Moreover, it was an honour to have the incredible Vidyut Jammwal as our dojo master, who led us with utmost grit and spirit.”